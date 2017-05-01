Up close and personal with Jason Donovan

From Neighbours to a chart-topping music career to Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and appearances on I’m A Celebrity - Jason Donovan is firmly sealed in the nation’s psyche.

This autumn, the star of stage and screen will take to the road on UK tour for his autobiographical show Jason and his Amazing Midlife Crisis.

The ‘in conversation’ style show, which visits Buxton Opera House on November 6, will be filled with stories, laughter and acoustic music from Jason, spanning his interesting life and career.

The event is a rare chance to see Jason up close and personal, with the star welcoming questions from the audience and performing acoustic versions of his classic hits.

Jason said of his tour: “In the past I’ve either been too young, too busy or too dazed and confused to be able to make sense of my life. But now, on the eve of my fiftieth birthday - and older and wiser, if a little more weathered - I believe that I am finally in a position to put my life into perspective. I’m in a great place, surrounded by good people and don’t feel like I need to prove myself any more”.

Tickets priced £28. Contact 01298 72190 or www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk