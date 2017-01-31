Skiffle stars ready to perform in Buxton

The London Philharmonic Skiffle Orchestra will be in Buxton on Friday, February 10, for a performance at the Pavilion Arts Centre, from 7.30pm.

They will be offering a unique evening of music and curiosities – various props, costume changes and a wealth of bizarre instruments.

Far more than a skiffle band, to the LPSO skiffle means “anything goes”, a formula which has proven highly successful as they tour all over the UK and beyond.

The tuneful comedy extravaganza features instruments you may never have heard before, including a musical toilet.

Familiar songs, tunes and original material, will all be given a unique LPSO makeover, with influences ranging from Limerick to Louisiana, Moscow to Morocco, Athens to Arkansas, Soho Coffee Bars and traditional variety.

Comic songs, parodies, hilarious skits and outstanding musicianship combine for a first class show.

Tickets are priced at £16. See www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk for more.