Six of the best are gunning for glory in our Battle of the Bands

Are you still buzzing after your band’s gig this weekend?

Fancy laying down a song or two in the recording studio?

Well, here’s your chance.

We are holding our first online Band of the Year competition - with a £500 recording session up for grabs.

If you’re in a band based in Derbyshire or Nottinghamshire, then you’re in with a shout for this fantastic prize.

Entries are coming in fast for the Battle of the Bands with six already bidding for the crown.

Our latest contender is Stand Amongst Giants, a blues-rock band hailing from Chesterfield.

They are up against the following:

Rock band Those Who Knew, comprising musicians from Ilkeston and Alfreton;

Chesterfield hardcore metal band Burn Down The District;

Indie rockers Vanity Box from Hucknall;

Chesterfield/Clowne punksters W.O.R.M,;

Indie rock band The Fine Art Society from Derby.

Think you could win this competition? Perhaps this will tempt you to enter.....The Foundry studio in Chesterfield is offering the winning band a day’s recording and a day’s mixing - a prize worth £500.

To stake your claim, send us a YouTube link of your band performing before the competitition closes at noon on Tuesday, May 2.

The winner will be decided by an online poll.

We want as many readers as possible to see your band and cast their votes - so please keep your contribution tasteful.

Email your band’s YouTube link to: gay.bolton@jpress.co.uk

Good luck!