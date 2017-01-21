Party like it’s the Eighties

Ever wished you were back in the 80s? Well here’s your chance.

Grab your ra-ra skirt, pull on your leg warmers, and get ready to party with the new hit show, 80s Mania.

The live concert at Buxton Opera House on Saturday, January 28, features a super-talented band and spectacular dancers, paying tribute to all the chart topping pop icons from the era.

Performing over 35 smash-hits, 80s Mania includes numbers from Duran Duran, the Human League, Kim Wilde, Culture Club, Madonna, Wham!, Nena, Toni Basil, Frankie Goes to Hollywood, Bananarama, Dead or Alive, Madness and many more!

This electric production sets the stage alight with powerhouse vocal performances and fierce dance moves. The 80s is well and truly coming back to the future with all the energy and fun we remember!

Tickets are priced at £26 with discounts available. To buy tickets call 01298 72190 or visit www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk