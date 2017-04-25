Oysterband head artistes at Derbyshire folk festival

Bands and beer and a whole lot of festival fun. What could be better on a bank holiday weekend? Oysterband, pictured, are hosting The Big Session which is back in Buxton after its sold-out success last year. The popular folk festival will feature performances by Eliza Carthy and Saul Rose, Levellers Acoustic, The Hut People, Blackbeard’s Tea Party and Nancy Kerr & the Sweet Visitor Band at Buxton Opera House and the Pavilion Arts Centre over the weekend of April 28 to May 1. To work up a thirst for the many beers available at the Big Session Tent, revellers can take to the floor for the Big Session ceilidh led by the Oysterband and Eliza Carthy. Big Session concert artists will be leading workshops throughout the weekend to inspire budding musicians of all ages. So get down to the first folk festival of the summer and let off some steam.
Details: www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk