Scottish Americana singer Lorraine Lucas will perform in Chesterfield in support of her new album.

Lorriane and fellow Kent-based musician Joe Jones will be in concert at St Leonards Church, Spital, on July 7.

Her music is likened to country blues with a folky twist and her songwriting uncovers aspects of life and love.

Lorraine’s new recording is called Tales of Misadventure.

Tickets for the concert are priced at £10 or £7 (unwaged). Call 01246 220741.