Hits galore when Sensational 60s Experience returns to the area

The Sensational 60s Experience returns to the area later this year, with performances at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on Friday, November 3, and then Buxton Opera House on Tuesday, November 21.

With a brand new production for 2017, you can see five legendary names take to the stage and deliver to you a night never to be forgotten.

Starring Mike Pender (original voice of The Searchers) Chris Farlowe, Herman’s Hermits, The Fortunes, The New Amen Corner, hits to be performed on the night will include Needles and Pins, Out Of Time, I’m Into Something Good, Storm In A Tea Cup, Bend Me Shape Me plus many more.

Step back in time to when pop music was arguably at its very best.

Mike Pender is the voice of The Searchers, one of the greats to have come out of the Liverpool Beat Boom. His is the rich vocal talent so evident on so many of the hit recordings that have become 60s classics.

Everybody remembers Needles and Pins, one of the greatest ever records to come out of the decade. There were, of course, many other hit recordings that feature not only Mike’s vocals, but also his equally distinctive 12-string ‘jangly’ guitar sound that became such a feature of The Searchers’ recordings.

With over 50 years of success in the business, Mike is still touring worldwide performing The Searchers’ million selling hits such as Sugar and Spice, Sweets For My Sweet, Don’t Throw Your Love Away, and When You Walk In The Room.

Originally, Chris Farlowe (pictured) and The Thunderbirds started out in the late 50s. Chris later moved on to perform all over Europe and still does to this day. His hits include classics like Out Of Time, Handbags and Glad Rags (which was also released by Rod Stewart as a single), Let The Heartaches Begin and Reach Out I’ll Be There.

Herman’s Hermits throughout the mid-60s music scene proved to be a dominating force worldwide. From 1964, the band chalked up over 23 top 20 singles, 10 hit albums, 3 major movies. Hermans Hermits as of to date have sold 75,000,000 records worldwide. Their chart breaking hits include Mrs Brown You’ve Got A Lovely Daughter, Silhouettes, There’s A Kind Of Hush, Henry V111, Something Is Happening and I’m Into Something Good

The Fortunes formed in the 1960s and producing classics such as You’ve Got Your Troubles, Here It Comes Again and, continuing into the 70s with more successful releases such as Storm in a Teacup and Freedom Come, Freedom Go. These songs have stood the test of time, becoming household favourites permanently on playlists everywhere. The Fortunes remain as one of the UK’s premier harmony groups, and are constantly in demand worldwide.

The New Amen Corner are a force to be reckoned with on any stage throughout Europe and will keep you entertained with classics such as If Paradise Is Half As Nice, Bend Me Shape Me.

The Nottingham concert commences at 7.30pm and tickets are available on 0115 989 5555 or online at www.trch.co.uk

The Buxton show also starts at 7.30pm and tickets are available from the box office on 0845 1272190 or online at www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk