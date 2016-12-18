Hathersage Brass Band spread festive cheer

Brass players got customers at a Derbyshire hotel into the Christmas spirit.

Tickets sold out well in advance for four festive evenings featuring Hathersage Brass Band at The Maynard in Grindleford.

Customers were treated to renditions of popular Christmas carols while enjoying a pie and pea supper, cooked by The Maynard’s award winning team of chefs.

“These evenings are always a highlight of our annual calendar, and it’s fantastic to see the local community come together and get in to the traditional Christmas spirit,” said Jane Hitchman, director at The Maynard. “The popularity of these events has grown year by year and it just goes to show how much people value a good old fashioned sing-song and pie and pea supper, as a staple of the Derbyshire Peak District Christmas festivities.

“The Hathersage band has always been immensely popular among the locals here and it is a pleasure to welcome them back again. We never get tired of them, and ticket sales suggest our customers don’t, either. We are delighted to announce we have now decided to put extra dates on for 2017, so even more members of the local community will be able to enjoy these fantastic brass band evenings next year.”

To find out more about The Maynard, visit www.themaynard.co.uk or call 01433 630 321.