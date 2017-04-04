GIG GUIDE: Seven days of the best sounds in Derbyshire

Thursday, April 6
Alex Spacie’s jam night. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Friday, April 7
Smiling Ivy and the Ultimate Ska Club Night. The Avenue, Chesterfield.
Slade UK and Oliver Dawson. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
The Sound Thieves. Ark Tavern, Brimington.
Danny Bryant. The Flowerpot, King Street, Derby.
Acoustic Union. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Electric Blues. Covers band. The Old Poets Corner, Ashover.
Saturday, April 8
The Indieannas and Fifty Nine. The Avenue, Chesterfield.
Bon Giovi, Bon Jovi tribute. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
3volution. Brimington Social Club.
Filthy Beggars and Angels. New wave classics at The Ark Tavern, Brimington.
Ricky Allen. Hilltop W.M.Club, Bolsover
Bad Penny. The Angel, Woodhouse, Sheffield.
Vamp. The Butchers Arms, Brimington.
The Call. 10A High Street, Dronfield.
The Moode. (60s/70s band). Live from 9pm. The Shinnon, North Wingfield.
Doors Alive. The Flowerpot, King Street, Derby.
The Black Hands. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Big Dave Bopper. Rock and roll at Willow Tree, Pilsley.
Steve Thompson. Direct from Gerry & The Pacemakers. Buxton Conservative Club.
Pint of Mild. Holmefield Arms, Whitwell
Sunday, April 9
Teatime karaoke with Garry. 10A High Street, Dronfield.
Harris Nixon and Groucho. The Ark Tavern, Brimington. 5.30pm start.
Karaoke. Brimington Social Club.
The AVIT Blues Band. Clowne Community Centre.
Chris Paul hosting open mic. The Neptune, St Helen’s St, Chesterfield
A Night With MM. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Tuesday, April 11
Jam night. The Ark Tavern, Brimington
Wednesday, April 12
DFacto. The Neptune, St Helen’s St, Chesterfield. 7.30pm start.
The Carnival host open mic jam. 10A High Street, Dronfield.
Martin Gregory. Hilltop W.M. Club, Bolsover.