Friday, September 8
Enda Kenny. Library Theatre, Chesterfield.
The Shoals. Ark Tavern, Brimington.
The Jam’d. The Flowerpot, King Street, Derby.
Lovehunter. Whitesnake Tribute. Real Time Live, Marsden Street, Chesterfield.
Wireless. The Railway, King Street, Belper.
Witherward. The Boat Inn, Cromford.
Dark Lightning. Crossings Club, Ironville. 9pm.
Rattled. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Swansong. 10A High Street, Dronfield.
Fuzzy Felt World. New Inn, Buxton.
Saturday, September 9
Nemesis. Ark Tavern, Brimington.
Dick Valentine (Electric Six). The Hairy Dog, Becket Street, Derby,
Nearly Noel Gallagher’s High Flyin’ Birdz. The Flowerpot, King Street, Derby.
Little Sam Lyons. Brimington Social Club.
Alan Squires Excellent male vocalist. Hilltop WMC and Institute, Quarry Road, Bolsover.
Vamp. The Butcher’s Arms, Brimington.
Van Hailen. Real Time Live, Marsden Street, Chesterfield.
Cara Dillon. Buxton Opera House.
Mark Haley. The Royal British Legion, Strutt Street, Belper.
Spanky Johnson. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Dark Lightning. Dixies, Lower Bagthorpe. 9pm.
True Grit. 10A High Street, Dronfield.
We Ghosts. The Boat Inn, Cromford.
Sunday, September 10
Damon Downs. Ark Tavern, Brimington. 4pm start.
Blueflies. Clowne Rock & Blues Club, Clowne Community Centre.
The Modest. Victors Bar, Ripley.
A Night with MM. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Tuesday, September 12
Harris Nixon’s jam night. Ark Tavern, Brimington.
Wednesday September 13
Union Of Noise, Plax, Crime Wolf and Dead Arms. The Hairy Dog, Becket Street, Derby,
Josh Okeefe. Derby Guildhall Theatre.
Andy Heath’s acoustic night. Ark Tavern, Brimington.
Open mic. Hosted by The Carnival. 10A High Street, Dronfield.
Thursday, September 14
The Quireboys. The Venue, Abbey Street, Derby.
Idle Frets, The Assist and Scribble Victory. The Sitwell Tavern, Derby.
