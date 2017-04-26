Thursday, April 27
Take The Seven and 28 Double. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Amadou Diagne and Yakar. Belper Rugby Club.
Peter Franks Dixieland All Stars. The Unwin Club, Sutton in Ashfield.
Friday, April 28
Frankie Miller’s Full House. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
The Shoals. Butchers Arms, Brimington.
Kals Kats, jump-jive swing band. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Doc Brown Trio. Boat Inn, Cromford.
The Score. 10A High Street, Dronfield.
Blackbeard’s Tea Party. Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton.
Fuzzy Felt World, The New Inn, Buxton.
The Laurence Jones Band. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Saturday, April 29
The Hut People. Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton, 4.30pm.
Mahogany Newt. Butchers Arms, Brimington.
New York Minute. Brimington Social Club.
Mandy Mac. The Shinnon, Hepthorne Lane, North Wingfield.
Harmony and Reason. The Willow Tree, Pilsley.
Richie Richards. Hilltop WM Club, Bolsover.
K&A. Boat Inn, Cromford.
Herdingcatz Blues Band. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Oysterband with Eliza Carthy and Saul Rose. Buxton Opera House.
Sandra Dee. Palmer Morewood Social Club, Alfreton.
Kingdom of States. 10A High Street, Dronfield.
Fuzzy Felt World. The Bulls Head, Buxton.
Coldplace. Tribute to Coldplay. The Flowerpot, Derby.
DC Done Dirt Cheap. AC/DC tribute band. Horse and Groom, Derby.
Special Brew. Buxworth War Memorial Club.
Sunday, April 30
Nancy Kerr and the Sweet Visitor Band. Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton, 4.30pm.
Steve Birks hosts open mic. The Neptune, Chesterfield.
Teatime karaoke with Gary. 10A High Street, Dronfield.
Karaoke with Dylan. New Whittington Social Institute, Chesterfield, from 6.30pm.
Karaoke. Brimington Social Club.
A Night with Molly May. Open mic session. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Rhythm Zoo. Clowne Community Centre.
Monday, May 1
The B53-4’s, rock ‘n’ roll, blues, jazz, country rock. The Eagle Hotel, Buxton, from 5pm.
Tuesday, May 2
Open acoustic session, hosted by Sean Byrne. The Old Poets Corner, Ashover.