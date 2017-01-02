Community choir set for big night in Buxton

A famous High Peak children’s choir will wrap up its quarter century celebrations this weekend with a concert featuring grown-up guests.

Kinder Children’s Choir celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2016 with a series of stunning concerts across the country—but organisers have saved one of the most exciting projects to open 2017.

On Sunday, January 8, starting at 4pm, the specially assembled Kinder Anniversary Chorus will perform Handel’s Messiah at Buxton Opera House on.

The chorus has brought together members of the local community in the spirit of the children’s group—with no voice test or audition.

Choir director Joyce Ellis said: “We have almost 90 members, including many friends and supporters of the children’s choir, former choristers, parents, patrons and regular audience members.

“Some are doing it as part of their bucket list, others just heard about it and just wanted to have a go.”

Many of the performers had never sung or been in a choir before, or were coming back to it after many years with no musical training.

Rehearsals started in April and members have been surprising themselves with what they have achieved in that time.

They will be joined on stage by more experienced voices, and some expert accompanists.

Joyce added: “We aimed to make it a quality experience, in keeping with the venue, with top international soloists Yvonne Howard, Susan Bickley, Nicky Spence and Gidon Saks.

“The orchestra is a mixture of the BBC Philharmonic and Halle Orchestra so we can’t get much better quality than that. The excitement is rising already.”

Tickets for the show cost £25, or £12.50 for children, available to book via www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk or 01298 72190.

The new term for the children’s choirs begins on Monday, January 9, open to new recruits aged 7 to 18. Visit www.kinderchildrenschoirs.org.uk for more details.