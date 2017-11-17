Choral classics launch Buxton Musical Society’s new season

Buxton Musical Society launch their new season with a performance on Sunday, November 26, at the town’s St John’s Church, starting at 7.30pm.

The programme features two contrasting works by 19th century greats: Brahms’s A German Requiem and Dvorak’s Te Deum.

Perhaps best known for their symphonic output, these two composers were also able to produce sacred music of exquisite beauty.

The concert will be conducted by Michael Williams and the guest soloists with the choir and orchestra will be Alexandra Lowe (soprano) and Andrew Randle (baritone).

Alexandera has won several prestigious awards while completing her Masters degree in Music at the RNCM in Manchester and will be studying at the Guildhall School of Music from September.

Andrew lived locally and attended both Hope Valley College and Lady Manners School before taking a degree in Music at Nottingham University and then a postgraduate vocal performance course at the Birmingham Conservatoire.

For tickets, you can call the box office on 01298 72190.