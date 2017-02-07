Cheevers brings latest tour to Belper venue

Bob Cheevers will be putting in an appearance on Saturday, February 11, at Queens Head, Chesterfield Road, Belper.

An extremely talented and experienced musician, Bob is celebrating his 50th year as a songwriter. He has released a new five-disc box set named Fifty Years.

This album covers half a century of his writing, featuring almost 100 songs. To coincide with this release, Bob is undertaking an extensive UK tour.

Long recognised by peers as being blessed with the acute vision of a master painter coupled with the precision attention to detail of a great novelist, Bob Cheevers has rightfully earned the mantle of master songwriter as well as the respect of his many songwriting pals, including Texas icon Ray Wiley Hubbard, who recently said, “Bob is one cool scarecrow gypsy poet who writes and sings the romantic beautiful truth. When he releases a record, I listen.”

Growing up in the R&B flavoured city of Memphis was followed by 25 years in the West Coast pop field and then 16 years as a journeyman writer in Nashville which led him to what he describes as his “wonderful life in Austin”.

A veteran of touring the UK (this February being his 12th year), he has earned the respect of his peers world wide.

Do not miss this truly great country singer and cult favourite, whose rootsy, blues-flavoured songs spin tales of life in a conversational language of the heart that rock the soul.

The gig gets under way at 8pm. Tickets are £7 on 01773 825525.

Photo by Sharon Berger