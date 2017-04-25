Catch bagpipe band Red Hot Chilli Pipers

Bagpipes with attitude, drums with a Scottish accent and a show that should carry its own health warning!

Known for their infectious style of feel-good music - the Red Hot Chilli Pipers will be playing at Sheffield City Hall on April 30, having sold out shows across the globe.

Described as ‘the most famous bagpipe band on the planet’, they have performed for a string of A-listers including Paul McCartney, Samuel L. Jackson, Ewan McGregor, and even The Queen.

They have played the main stage at one of the UK’s largest festivals - T in The Park, and other major events including BBC Proms in Hyde Park, The Rugby World Cup and Bahrain Grand Prix.

They have some other impressive figures under their belts (or should we say kilts) including a triple platinum album, millions of views on Youtube and hundreds of thousands of Facebook followers - when it comes to these boys, the hype is definitely worth believing.

Get ready for an utterly unique experience as the Chilli Pipers fuse traditional Scottish music with rock and pop anthems including the likes of Don’t Stop Believing and We Will Rock You.

This is certainly going to be one performance to remember!

For tickets, contact 0114 278 9789 or visit www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk/events/Red-Hot-Chilli-Pipers