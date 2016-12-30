Applications wanted for DCO Trust Fund

Talented young musicians from the across Derbyshire are being encouraged to apply for funding help from the Derby Concert Orchestra Trust Fund.

The fund was set up nearly 30 years ago as the result of a bequest to the Derby Concert Orchestra (DCO) by local businessman Leslie Bass Gardner.

His will stipulated that £5,000 would be given to the fund but this was to be doubled if his nephew predeceased him, and this is what happened.

Over the intervening period, the fund has provided financial support to many young musicians in Derbyshire wishing to further their musical training.

Grants have been awarded for a variety of reasons over the years, including offering help towards lesson funding, examination entry fees, and courses.

The grants are awarded three times per year.

Applications for the next batch should be made by January 25 at the latest.

Applicants may only apply once per year.

The trust is administered by a group of trustees provided by the DCO, made up of former and current Derby Concert Orchestra players.

Applications to the fund should be made to the trust secretary Anne Allcock in the first instance by emailing her at anne.allcock51@gmail.com