Acclaimed saxophonist to play at Peak Jazz

With a growing international profile, saxophonist and composer Joel Purnell is acknowledged as one of the UK’s most respected and exciting contemporary jazz musicians and educators.

He will be performing at The Venue, Matlock, on Friday, July 7. where music lovers will hear selections from his latest album Red Shift. The album has

won international critical acclaim, Jazzwise Magazine portraying his style as “reminiscent of John Coltrane”.

With an ever expanding discography, Joel has performed and recorded with many highly reputable bands and musicians from a wide range of genres. These include a critically acclaimed tour and album (In A New York Minute) with the Rick Zunigar Quartet, headed by the legendary Los Angeles jazz guitarist (formerly of the Stevie Wonder Band, Chick Corea and Freddie Hubbard). Joel also regularly collaborates with the innovative jazz pianist Jamil Sheriff (including the Contemporary Big Band and Octet projects) and is featured on both of Sheriff’s highly praised albums, Daydreams and Backchat.

As one of the most sought after musicians and jazz educators in the UK, Joel Purnell is highly regarded in the educational arena by both music academics and students alike and was recently nominated as Jazz Educator of the Year in the Jazz Yorkshire Awards.

Academically, Joel has held the post of principal lecturer in Jazz Specialist Studies at Leeds College Of Music since 2000 and also teaches on the faculties of York and Durham Universities.

Away from the jazz circuit, Joel has worked alongside the American soul diva Viola Wills and performs, writes and records with New York’s funk club scene favourites Capri, who have recently supplied the theme tune for US MTV programme The Paper.

Touring with some of the UK’s best selling rock and pop bands including the Indie group Embrace, Purnell has appeared at some of the largest live music venues in the UK and Europe whilst with another of his many projects, the ‘B3 Horns’, he has been featured on numerous recordings including the latest album My Time from R&B sensation Laura and the eagerly awaited album Satellite Sweetheart by Dave Formula (formerly of the bands ‘Magazine, Visage and The Angel Brothers).

Tickets for his show in Matlock, which is hosted by Peak Jazz, cost £8 (booking fee applies). Visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/date/375346 or contact 07764 587258.