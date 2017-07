Sir Richard Arkwright’s award-winning Masson Mills Band will be supported by Perfect Pitch Training Choir at a charity concert.

Several members of the the choir were seen on the final of Britain’s Got Talent.

The concert takes place at Bakewell Town Hall on June 8.

Tickets £8. Proceeds go to Bakewell-based Goboka Rwanda Trust which aids community projects in the African country. To book, call 07813213535 or 01629 812321.