Lyme Park turning back the clock to mark 200th anniversary of Jane Austen's death

The 200th anniversary of Jane Austen’s death is to be commemorated with a week of special events at Lyme Park in Disley.

The National Trust attraction is the fitting place to celebrate Austen’s life as Lyme was placed firmly in the Jane Austen story when scenes for the BBC’s adaptation of Pride and Prejudice were filmed at the property.

Lyme Park in Disley. Photo: National Trust.

Lyme will be turning back the clock during the week of July 17-23 to allow visitors to experience the Regency period, the era in which Jane would’ve first put her words on page, through live music, performances, Regency regalia and afternoon tea.

Caroline Heap, Lyme’s Visitor Experience Manager said: "Tuesday July 18 marks a key anniversary in the life and times of this remarkable writer and we wanted to play our part in celebrating this literary hero.

"Her iconic novel ‘Pride and Prejudice’ remains one of Britain’s best loved books and especially dear to us at Lyme, the home of Pemberley and the scene of Mr Darcy in that iconic wet shirt scene.

"Commemorating this great Regency scholar also allows us to tell Lyme’s other stories this year, as we celebrate explorer Thomas Legh, who loved and developed Lyme in the Regency era when Jane would’ve been writing. Thomas was an exciting lover of adventure who came into his fortune young, just like Mr. Darcy!"

Included in the programme of events will be a one-woman show called Jane Austen at Home consisting entirely of Jane’s words, devised and directed by Stephen Siddall. The performance will reveal the variety and wit of Jane’s writing, full of warm-hearted, perceptive and often humorous observations of life in the early nineteenth century.

An expert from the Jane Austen Society will also be giving insightful talks on how Austen’s classic novel ‘Pride and Prejudice’ came to be written.

For specific dates and times of performances, see www.nationaltrust.org.uk/lymepark.

Vehicle admission applies: cars £8, National Trust members park free.

All events must be pre-booked via the website.