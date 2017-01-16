LITTLE MIX: Derbyshire show tickets on sale this week

Pop chart-toppers Little Mix are to perform in Derbyshire - with tickets going on sale this week.

They will bring their Summer Shout Out show to Donington Park on Saturday, July 1.

Little Mix will perform their signature hits, including last year’s number one Shout Out to My Ex, Black Magic, Hair and Wings.

Tracks from their chart-topping album Glory Days will also be aired. The record has spent five weeks in peak position and makes Little Mix the longest reigning girl group since the Spice Girls 20 years ago. Glory Days is also the quickest selling album in the UK charts by a girl group since Destiny’s Child’s Survivor in 2001.

Roger Lowe, commercial director at Donington Park said: “We are delighted to be working together again with Music Plus Sport on this project, on what will be an exciting new concert for the region, featuring one of the world’s most in-demand pop groups. We’re thrilled to be announcing and welcoming Little Mix to Donington Park in the summer and are certain the event will be a huge success for all parties involved and those attending.”

Tickets will be on sale at 9am on Wednesday, January 18 via ticketmaster.co.uk, with a presale available to customers at 9am on Tuesday, January 17 via ticketmaster.co.uk. Tickets are priced starting at £35 with a limited number of early bird presale tickets at £30. For more details visit donington-park.co.uk.