Legendary Primal Scream head the line-up for Tramlines this weekend

Primal Scream are one of the headliners for this weekend's Tramlines

Primal Scream, The Libertines and The Coral are all part of the line-up for this weekend’s Tramlines Festival in Sheffield.

Thousands are expected to be at what is now the biggest city music festival in the country.