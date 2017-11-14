Lady Maisery musician’s solo show

Versatile and prolific musician Hannah James will be performing a solo show at Hollingwood Hub, near Staveley, on November 22.

The folk singer, accordionist and clog dancer performs in the award-winning Lady Maisery, in Maddy Prior’s trio Three For Joy and was a dancer and choreographer in the Demon Barbers’ Time Gentlemen Please.

Tickets for her show at Hollingwood Hub cost £10, available by visiting www. chesterfield-canal-trust.org.uk