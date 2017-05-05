Kinder Children’s Choirs members in opera

Talented youngsters from Kinder Children’s Choirs of the High Peak are appearing in English Touring Opera’s landmark new production of the classic Puccini opera, Tosca.

Twelve children, aged between eight and twelve years-old rehearsed under the guidance of Kinder Children’s Choirs’ founder-director Joyce Ellis MBE in readiness for this week’s performances at Buxton Opera House.

A classic Puccini opera, Tosca is the story of Floria Tosca, the wife to a painter who is called upon to hide an escaped political prisoner. At the climax of act one, in a spooky and sombre scene, the local school children, dressed as 19th century choristers, were part of a procession across the town, in this new production of Puccini’s much loved opera, directed by award winning director Blanche McIntyre and conducted by ETO’s Music Director Michael Rosewell.

The production runs at the Opera House tonight (Friday, May 5) at 7.30pm.

Tickets £28-£34.50. Contact 01298 72190 or www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk