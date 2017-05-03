Kinder Children’s Choirs members get a big break

Youngsters from Kinder Children’s Choirs of the High Peak will make their stage debut this week in English Touring Opera’s landmark new production of the classic Puccini opera, Tosca.

Twelve children, aged between eight and twelve years old have been rehearsing in school, with the assistance of the opera company’s education team, for their first role in a national opera tour.

A classic Puccini opera, Tosca is the story of Floria Tosca, the wife to a painter who is called upon to hide an escaped political prisoner. At the climax of act one, in a spooky and sombre scene, the local school children, dressed as 19th century choristers, were part of a procession across the town, in this new production of Puccini’s much loved opera, directed by award winning director Blanche McIntyre and conducted by ETO’s Music Director Michael Rosewell.

The production runs at Buxton Opera House on Thursday, May 4, and Friday, May 5, at 7.30pm.

Tickets £28-£34.50. Contacct 01298 72190 or www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk