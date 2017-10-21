Johnny Cash’s life story spurs musical

Ring of Fire is a musical which tells the story of legendary singer/songwriter Johnny Cash’s battles and triumphs in life.

Love and faith, struggle and success, rowdiness and redemption, home and family feature in the tale of The Man in Black.

The show, which will be staged in Derby and Crich next month, includes more than two dozen of Johnny’s hits. Classic numbers such as I Walk The Line, A Boy Named Sue and Folsom Prison Blues will be performed by a multi-talented cast.

One of seven children, Johnny was born in Arkansas in 1932, and spent his childhood working in the cotton fields of the family farm. In 1944 Johnny’s older brother Jack died in a farm accident.

Taught guitar by his mother, Johnny began playing and writing songs at the age of 12.

In 1950 Johnny enlisted in the US Air Force and was posted to Germany. He married Vivianne Liberto in 1954 and they had four daughters. His first No 1 hit was I Walk the Line, but his subsequent success took its toll; his punishing schedule, and addiction to narcotics, led to his inevitable divorce.

He met singer June Carterin Nashville in 1956. She and her family helped him overcome his addiction and they were married in 1968.

Ring of Fire will be performed at the Guildhall Theatre, Derby, from November 9 to 11 and the Glebe Field Centre, Crich, on November 18.

To book tickets for Derby, visit www.derbylive.co.uk or call 01332 255800; to reserve tickets for Crich, call 07966 761242, 01773 853260 or email david@joylane.org.uk