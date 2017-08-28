Inspirational cycling duo mark return of Buxton Adventure Festival mini series

The Buxton Adventure Festival returns next month with another entertaining line-up of top adventure speakers from around the UK.

British cycling champion Dean Downing will kick-start the monthly mini festival series at the Pavilion Arts Centre on September 13 following the summer break.

Dean Downing celebrates a victory on the road.

He will be interviewed by cycling journalist and current Masters Team Pursuit World Champion Nik Cook, who will cover his career as a top-class competitor both on the road and the track.

Supporting Dean will be James Golding, who battled back from life-threatening cancer to set the world distance record for cycling over seven consecutive days earlier this year, covering 1,766.2 miles. He’s also raised more than £3million for charity through various cycling challenges.

Matt Heason, Buxton Adventure Festival Director, said: “Both Dean and James have super inspiring stories and we can’t wait to hear them.

“Dean has been at the top of competitive cycling for years and James has overcome such extreme adversity to set one of the toughest cycling world records on the planet.”

James Golding

On October 11, Boardman Tasker Night will celebrate the lives and achievements of British mountaineers and authors Peter Boardman and Joe Tasker. There will be readings from their seminal works by Martin Wragg and Steve Dean followed by adventure talks from Boardman Tasker Award-winners Andy Cave and Stephen Venables.

Then on November 1, The Adventure Syndicate takes over, with Lee Craigie and Emily Chappell telling stories of their cycling competitions and expeditions.

Finally, on December 6, legendary hill runner Nicky Spinks will provide a personal perspective on her career, with support from Buxton barefoot runner Aleks Kashefi-Mofrad.

Matt added: “This is the second year of the mini-festival format for BAF and we’ve had some amazing speakers in the first half of 2017.

“We try to cater for everyone and this year we’ve had climbers, runners, cyclists, mountaineers and more.

“That continues from September to December, with more inspiring, adventurous, gruelling, exciting and aspirational talks in the heart of the Peak District.”

New sponsors LowePro and Exodus Travel have joined Buxton Opera House, Buxton Advertiser and Buxton Old Hall Hotel in supporting the festival.

Tickets are on sale now for all events. Visit www.buxtonadventurefestival.co.uk.