High-flying circus show launches Derby Feste

An aerial circus spectacular will be the highlight of this launch show at Derby Feste.

Flying trapeze and high wire feats will be produced by Gorilla Circus at the city’s Bass recreation ground on September 29.

Circus director Ezra Triggs said: “It has taken years of trial and error to find the right performers with the right skills, artistry and especially the right brand of crazy to put the show together.”

Tickets are £7 - the only ticketed event of the weekend - and the show starts at 5.30pm. To book, contact www.derbylive.co.uk