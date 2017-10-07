Hathersage Players stages top comedy

Hathersage Players next production is a show which was voted best comedy of the year in 2016.
Nell Gwynn comprises a cast of 20 and a dog, merry dances and naughty songs accompanied by a band.
The production runs at Hathersage Memorial Hall from October 11 to 14.
Penned by Jessica Swale, the script contains strong language.
For tickets, call 01433 764064 or visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/hathersage players
