Hathersage Players stages top comedy

Hathersage Players next production is a show which was voted best comedy of the year in 2016.

Nell Gwynn comprises a cast of 20 and a dog, merry dances and naughty songs accompanied by a band.

The production runs at Hathersage Memorial Hall from October 11 to 14.

Penned by Jessica Swale, the script contains strong language.

For tickets, call 01433 764064 or visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/hathersage players