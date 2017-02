Resident storytellers Gillian Shimwell and Helen Appleton will share tales of strange encounters and lost love at Matlock’s Storytelling Cafe.

Grown-ups can listen to the stories in a candlelit setting at the Imperial Rooms, Matlock, on Friday, February 3.

Soup, hot drinks and cakes will be available to buy or you can bring your own booze.

Tickets are £7 and the storytelling begins at 7.30pm. For further details, contact www.matlockstorytellingcafe.co.uk