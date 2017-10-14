Grab your tickets for Hairspray this half-term holiday

Hairspray is a much-loved musical comedy which promises to put a smile on everyone’s face this half-term holiday.

The stage show, which comes to Buxton Opera House from October 23 to 28, features an uplifting story and songs to match.

Tracy Turnblad is a child of the Sixties, a big girl with an even bigger heart, who dreams of making her way nto national television. Her audition turns her into a star and she uses her new-found fame to fight for equality. Norman Pace stars as Tracy’s dad Wilbur, Matt Rixon reprises his role as Wilbur’s wife Edna while newcomer Rebecca Mendoza plays the part of their daughter Tracy. Layton Williams returns to the role of dancer Seaweed alongside musical theatre star Brenda Edwards as record shop owner Motormouth Maybelle. The show is packed with top songs such as Good Morning Baltimore, I Can Hear The Bells, You Can’t Stop The Beat and Welcome To The 60s.

Details: www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk