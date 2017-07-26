Thursday, July 27
Alex Spacie’s open mic. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
The Eagle Jazz Band. Unwin Club, Sutton in Ashfield.
Friday, July 28
The Chris Firminger Band. Ark Tavern, Brimington.
Nick Ford Trio, rockabilly outfit. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Flint, Moore and Byrne. The Boat Inn, Cromford.
Alfreton Appnin. Northern Soul, Motown, disco, jazz funk. Genesis Centre, Alfreton.
Stereo Love. Old Comrades Centre, Creswell.
Saturday, July 29
KISS GB and The DandyLions. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Rooster. The Butchers Arms, Brimington.
R ‘N’ Fr. Ark Tavern, Brimington.
Dave Brooks. Tupton Tap, Old Tupton, near Clay Cross.
Signature. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.
Claire Watson. Willow Tree, Pilsley, near Clay Cross.
Liam Kelly. Hilltop WM Club, Bolsover.
Inimitable. Brimington Social Club.
Meat Loaf tribute and rock show. The Hollingwood, Hollingwood, near Staveley.
Matlock Bath Soul Bash. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Uncle Salty. The Boat Inn, Cromford.
Ricky Graham. Club Chesterfield, off Chester Street, Chesterfield.
Copy Cats. Edgefold Club, Matlock.
Velvet Souls. Palmer Morewood Club, Alfreton.
Fuzzy Felt World. The Bulls Head, Buxton.
The Modest. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Rip It Up. The Peacock, Nottingham Road, Derby.
Chris Jones. Buxton Conservative Club.
Bad Penny. The White Lion, Heeley, Sheffield.
Jon Allen. Alstonefield Village Hall, Ashbourne.
Sunday, July 30
Joe Hodkginson. Old Whittington Miners Social Club.
The Blues Revue. Clowne Community Centre.
April Louise. Brimington Social Club.
Molly May’s open mic night. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Tuesday, August 1
Shaun Byrne’s open acoustic night. Old Poets Corner, Ashover.
Monday, July 31
Open mic acoustics. The Tupton Tap, Old Tupton.
Starscreen. The Flowerpot, Derby,
Tuesday, August 1
Harris Nixon’s legendary jam night. Ark Tavern, Brimington.
Wednesday, August 2
Andy Heath’s totally unplugged acoustic jam night. Ark Tavern, Brimington.
Face to Face and Good Riddance. The Hairy Dog, Derby.
