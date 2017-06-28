Thursday, June 29
Alex Spacie’s open mic jam night. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Dark Lightning. Shoulder of Mutton, Hasland.
Blackwater. The Golden Eagle, Derby.
Fire Hose One. The Unwin Club, Sutton-in-Ashfield.
Friday, June 30
The Fillers, tribute to The Killers. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
The Illegal Eagles. Winding Wheel, Chesterfield.
Firewire. Ark Tavern, Brimington.
Stiff Little Fingers, supported by Ferocious Dog. The Avenue, Chesterfield.
The Score. 10A High Street, Dronfield.
Dark Ligthning. The Hawthorns, South Normanton.
Tom Andrews. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Synner. Horse and Groom, Derby.
The Silicone Taxis. The Lodge, Derby.
The Incredible Skank Brothers, ska music. The White Horse, Derby.
Roadhouse. Old Comrades Club, Creswell.
Saturday, July 1
Britfest with ten bands, 1pm until 9pm. The Britannia, Ward Street, New Tupton.
Arizona, 28 Double. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Bad Language. Ark Tavern, Brimington.
Robbie H. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.
Fahrenheit. The Grouse, Brampton, Chesterfield.
Carnival. Butchers Arms, Brimington.
Rattled. New Whittington Social Club.
Sound Thieves. Brimington Social Club.
Groundhog Days. The Shinnon, North Wingfield.
Andy J. The Willow Tree, Pisley, near Clay Cross.
DFacto. The Yew Tree, Holmley Lane, Coal Aston.
Kingfisher Blue, folk-rock. The Queen’s Head, Belper.
Strange Days. Out of Town, Ripley.
Lavendore Rogue and Jack J. Hutchinson’s Boom Boom Brotherhood. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Eclectic Mayhem. Horse and Groom, Derby.
Sparkly Grouters. Charity gig in aid of Blythe House Hospice. Kings Arms, Chapel en le Frith.
Sunday, July 2
Old Schoo. Ark Tavern, Brimington, 5pm start.
Whiskey Bob Shaker hosts open mic. The Neptune, Chesterfield.
Teresa Knowles. Brimington Social Club.
Ryan Myczko. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.
The James Hooson Band. Clowne Community Centre.
Molly May’s open mic. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Monday, July 3
Chessy Jam Machine. The Neptune, Chesterfield.
Ruan Myczko. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.
Open mic acoustics. The Tupton Tap, near Clay Cross.
Crooked Lords. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Tuesday, July 4
Jam night. Ark Tavern, Brimington.
Sean Byrne’s open acoustic night. The Old Poets Corner, Ashover.
Wednesday, July 5
Raindogs, acoustic gig. The Flowerpot, Derby.