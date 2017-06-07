Thursday, June 8
Bob Wilson’s Jazz Band. The Unwin Club, Sutton in Ashfield.
Friday, June 9
The Lavena Trio. Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton. 1pm.
Vamp. The Ark Tavern, Brimington.
Molly and the Greytones. The Boat Inn, Cromford.
David Lacey Live. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Killer Queen. Tribute to Freddie Mercury and Queen. Buxton Opera House.
Glory Days. Tribute to Bruce Springsteen. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Saturday, June 10
Manchester Arena disaster fundraiser, 5pm-9pm, followed by The Carnival. The Ark Tavern, Brimington.
The Take That Experience. Tribute to Take That. Winding Wheel, Chesterfield.
Conspiracy. The Butchers Arms, Brimington.
Steve Rossi. Hilltop WM Club, Bolsover.
Backbeats Blues Bros. Brimington Social Club.
Genie Lamps. The Shinnon, North Wingfield.
DFacto. The Loft, Matlock.
Liam Maddison. The Willow Tree, Pilsley, near Clay Cross.
Bad Language. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Paytron Saint. The Queens Head, Belper.
Pint of Mild. The Out of Town Inn, Butterley Hill, Ripley.
Too Rex. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Charlie Dore, supported by Luke Richard. Alstonefield Village Hall.
Kings of Leon, supported by The Sherlocks. Sheffield Arena.
Saint Etienne. Sheffield City Hall.
Sunday, June 11
The Stumble Brothers. The Ark Tavern, Brimington, 5pm.
The Gav Coulson Group. Clowne Community Centre.
Molly May’s open mic night. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Monday, June 12
Raindogs. The Flowerpot, Derby,.
Wednesday, June 14
Delta Six New Orleans Jazz Band. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Ryan Jones. Hilltop WM Club, Bolsover.