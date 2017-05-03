Thursday, May 4
Alex Spacie’s open mic/jam night. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Devon Allman. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Friday, May 5
Mentallica. Europe’s top tribute to Metallica. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Ormstons. Indie-rock band. The Avenue, Chesterfield. Firecracker Vida. The Ark Tavern, Brimington.
Bonfire Radicals and Arguably Venemous Mammals. The Queen’s Head, Belper.
Jacque Seviour and Alan David Mansbridge. Acoustic covers. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Are You Experienced? Jimi Hendrix tribute. The Flowerpot, Derby.
DC Done Dirt Cheap. The Empire Ballroom, Ashbourne.
Saturday, May 6
Jean Genie, leading UK tribute to David Bowie. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Stand Amongst Giants and The Wicked Rivers. The
Avenue, Chesterfield.
Sound Thieves. The Shinnon, North Wingfield.
Left Hand Drive. Ark Tavern, Brimington.
Traitors. The Butchers Arms, Brimington.
The Sex Pistols Experience. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Adrenaline Bros. Brimington Social Club.
The Scopyons and Hellbent Forever. Tribute to The Scorpions and Judas Priest. The Flowerpot, Derby.
DFacto. The Yew Tree, Coal Aston.
Ben Ross. The Willow Tree, Pilsley, near Clay Cross.
Bad Penny. The Anchor, Brampton, Chesterfield
Sunday, May 7
Left Hand Drive. Chesterfield Arms, Newbold Road, Chesterfield. 3.30pm-6pm.
Hitline karaoke. Brimington Social Club, 3pm-6pm.
Ben Portsmouth. The world’s number one Elvis tribute artist. Winding Wheel, Chesterfield.
Molly May’s open mic night. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
The Amelia Carter Band. Clowne Community Centre.
Monday, May 8
Robert Cray Band. Buxton Opera House.
Tuesday, May 9
Jam night. The Ark Tavern, Brimington.
Wednesday, May 10
Hayseed Dixie. The Venue, Derby.