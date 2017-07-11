Festival pianist excels in technically demanding music

Paul Lewis provided us with the opportunity to hear a superb pianist playing technically demanding music by a number of composers.

His recital at Buxton Opera House opened with JS Bach’s Partita No 1 in B flat, which he played beautifully. This was followed by a deeply expressive performance of Beethoven’s Sonata No 4 in E flat major.

Three Chopin waltzes were then played with great technical brilliance, including the Minute Waltz: breath-taking to listen to but impossibly fast for dancing.

The highlight of the recital was Pauls sensitive interpretation of Carl Maria von Weber’s Sonata No 2 in A flat major with its contrasting moods and themes. This sonata is rarely performed because it is so technically demanding and it was a real treat to hear it during this performance at Buxton International Festival.