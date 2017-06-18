Fancy a snack?

Sweet Chilli Halloumi Crunch Wrap

(Serves 3)

Ingredients

For the dressing:

3 tbsp sweet chilli sauce

Juice of 1 lime

1tbsp olive oil

For the salad:

250g halloumi

1 Little Gem lettuce, leaves separated

2 sticks of celery, sliced diagonally, keep any leaves to add to the salad

4 spring onions, sliced diagonally

6 radishes, quartered

3 wraps or flatbreads

Method

Combine all of the dressing ingredients in a small bowl. Cut the halloumi into nine slices and toss in half of the dressing. Cook on a barbecue, griddle or in a frying pan for five minutes, turning halfway through until crisp and browned on the outside.

While the halloumi is cooking put the leaves, celery, spring onion and radishes into a bowl, drizzle with the remaining dressing and mix it through. Divide the salad between the wraps, lay the halloumi slices on top of each and serve immediately.

Recipe courtesy of www.lovethecrunch.com