Family fun day aids children’s hospice

An annual fun day will entertain all the family, with proceeds going to Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.

New Whittington Social Institute in Chesterfield will hold Shedfest on Sunday, August 27, with a bouncy castle, children’s entertainment, live music, stalls, food and drink.

All money raised will be going to the charity that cares for families, in Chesterfield, North Derbyshire and beyond, facing the toughest of times.

The free to enter event is just one of many activities that the people at New Whittington Social Institute have undertaken for Bluebell Wood, their charity this year. At Bluebell Wood’s Colour Dash the club entered a group of around 20 runners; it also entered and won Bluebell Wood’s It’s a Knockout event in July and held a race night in March which raised over £600 on the night itself.

David Gardner from New Whittington Social Institute said: “We’re looking forward to seeing everyone at our family fun day and raising as much as we can for Bluebell Wood. We’ve always chosen to support local charities because we know the difference they make to people in the area. As a charity that supports families in their hour of need, we’re keen to do as much as we can for Bluebell Wood and hope people will come along and give all their support.”

Lucy Rathbone, community fundraiser, Bluebell Wood, said: “Dave, Sophie, Tammy and Tracey at New Whittington Social Institute have been fantastic and proved time and again that they’re willing to support us in any way they can. We’re incredibly grateful as every penny raised really does make a difference to the children and young adults we care for with life-threatening and life-shortening conditions. Our motto at Bluebell Wood is ‘living with love and laughter’ so we hope lots of people come along to the family fun day and do just that.”

To find out how you can help Bluebell Wood families make special memories, please visit www.bluebellwood.org.