Family fun at Princess and Pirate weekend

Ahoy me hearties! Prepare to hoist the sails for a full weekend of pirate themed adventures.

Gulliver’s Kingdom, Matlock Bath, is hosting its first Princess and Pirate weekend between April 29 and May 1, 2017.

The fun-packed event will have wonderful family entertainment for land-lubbers and hardened sea dogs - including the grand opening of the Crows Nest Quest, part of the new Pirate Training Camp.

There will also be special guest appearances from Captain Jack and his crew, who will be there each day to entertain the crowds.

Dean Kimberley, director of guest services at Gulliver’s family theme parks, said: “We are really excited about our first Princess and Pirate weekend. We have so many wonderful activities for families to enjoy - we are particularly looking forward to having Captain Jack at Gulliver’s Kingdom to keep everyone laughing over the weekend and also the wonderful grand opening of our Crows Nest Quest which we think will be a big hit for everyone.”

Come and enjoy the treasure treats, fancy dress events, themed activities and much, much more to keep the whole family entertained throughout the weekend.

Percy Pirate will be on stage entertaining everyone by singing some sea shanties and Princess Gilly will be making special appearances throughout the day.

Come along in your finest princess or pirate costume for the princess and pirate parade and head to The End of the Rainbow for the chance to win even more great prizes. Adults are encouraged to join in too to make it a day of fun for the entire family.

Tickets are priced at just £16.95 per person when booked online two days in advance!

For more information or to book your Princess and Pirate adventure visit www.gulliversfun.co.uk/or call the Gully’s hotline on 01925 444888.