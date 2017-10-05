Ex school inspector on his marks for Derbyshire visit

Gervase Phinn, who has been dubbed The James Herriott of Schools, brings his hilarious and sometimes poignant tales to Derbyshire.

His stories are drawn from his years as a school inspector in the Yorkshire Dales and feature in a best-selling series of five Dales books for Penguin.

Gervase is a born raconteur as well as comedian, poet, broadcaster, lecturer and author of a wide range of academic books.

Catch him at the Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, on Sunday, October 15, at 7.30pm.

Tickets £21. Contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk