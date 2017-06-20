Electric Lemon Band top Whatstandwell Festival

Electric Lemon Band, pictured, headline this weekend’s Whatstandwell Festival.

Other acts who will be playing on Saturday night include Alex Blood & The Diggers, Knights Project, and the Raven Kings.

The festival at Hankin Farm, New Road, Whatstandwell, kicks off on Friday night with a DJ Jeebo.

Saturday afternoon’s attractions include a fun run, circus skills workshop, willow weaving and pottery.

Saturday night’s headliners Electric Lemon Band who are a high energy power trio playing classic rock with a twist, made up of members from past and present chart bands including; Julian Cope, Brain Donor, Six by Seven, Emperor Chung, Spiritualized, Ex Men and Kinky Cops. They will be covering great songs from artists like; Queen, AC/DC. Led Zepellin, Bruno Mars, Guns & Roses, Foo Fighters, Prince and many more.

Alex Blood &The Diggers blend punk, rock, rap and reggae; Knights Project are a folk supergroup, led by Lucy Day, who perform contemporary ballads; Raven Kings play swamp rock, folk and blues.

The festival runs on June 23 and 24. The entrance fee is £10 for the weekend in advance or £5 for Friday night and £10 for Saturday.

Camping is available on the farm site with fee payable direct to the farm.