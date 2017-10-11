Dare you tour this spooky castle in Derbyshire?

One of the spookiest castles in the country will open after dark for a scare experience.

There have been reports of ghostly apparitions at Bolsover Castle, particularly at the Little Castle which is built on the site of a pagan burial ground. Visitors to the FrightFest, which is running from October 22 to 31, will have to face their fears as they embark on a guided tour through the castle’s darkest corners which will meddle with their mind and test their nerves.

Michael Williams, English Heritage’s property manager at Bolsover Castle, said: “Bolsover Castle is most definitely haunted and we have heard countless stories – from both visitors and staff members – of strange things happening across the site, but in particular inside the Little Castle. FrightFest will be a unique opportunity for people to step inside the property after hours and see for themselves just how scary it can be.”

Cate Milton, Events Manager for English Heritage, added: “We’re delighted to be launching our brand new FrightFest event at Bolsover Castle this Halloween. It will be guided tour that visitors won’t forget in a hurry, with mind bending tricks, live actors and special effects which will make them wonder what’s real and what’s not. The only question is: are they brave enough to step inside?”

For those who are lucky enough to make it out of the Little Castle there will be a host of Halloween entertainment for visitors to enjoy outside in the grounds, including a fearsome fairground, haunted bar, beastly barbeque and comedic Only Fools and Corpses play.

Tickets for FrightFest are on sale now and advance booking is highly recommended. Tickets cost £8 for English Heritage members and £13 for non-members. The event runs from Sunday, October 22 to Tuesday, October 31, from 6pm to 11pm and gates open at 5.30pm. For more information and to book tickets, visit: www.english-heritage.org.uk/frightfest.

FrightFest is not suitable for people of a nervous disposition, those who are pregnant, have a heart condition or epilepsy. Entry is for over 14s only and all under 18s must be accompanied by an adult throughout. Visitors should also be aware that the experience takes place in the dark and that there will be strobe lighting and loud noises.