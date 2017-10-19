DaleDiva concert aids Citizens Advice

Two organisations which are celebrating milestone anniversaries are joining forces for a concert.

Award-winning choir DaleDiva will be performing at Chesterfield Parish Church on November 11 to raise money for Citizens Advice, Chesterfield.

Enjoy a magical, uplifting performance of pop, classical folk and rock.

DaleDiva was formed ten years ago and its highlights so far include medal successes in international barbershop competition - and winning Channel 5’s ‘Don’t Stop Believing’ search for Britain’s best showchoir.

Chesterfield Citizens Advice is marking its 30th anniversary this year.

Tickets for the concert on November 11 cost £12 and are available from divasconcert@chesterfieldcab.co.uk