Comedian Joel Dommett launches tour in Derbyshire

Runner-up in last year’s I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here, comedian Joel Dommett has chosen Derbyshire as the launchpad for his extensive UK tour. Expect to hear unbelievable stories (that he promises are true!), confetti cannons and a musical number when he performs at Buxton Opera House on September 2.

Joel burst onto the comedy scene ten years ago and has been a panelist on Sky 1’s Bring The Noise, and presented Live in Chelsea, the E4 after-show to the hit series Made In Chelsea. He has previously been a team captain on ITV2’s Reality Bites and appeared on Drunk History (Comedy Central) and Channel 4’s Comedy Gala (Channel 4). Joel also co-starred in the hugely successful Impractical Jokers (BBC Three), and has numerous acting credits to his name, including a starring role in his first feature film White Island and BBC Two’s Popatron. Joel has performed stand up on Russell Howard’s Good News (BBC Three).

Details: www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk