Christian comedy sketch group at Buxton Fringe

Stand-up comedians The Monks make their Buxton Festival Fringe debut this year. Comprising Kevin Moore and Yazz Fetto. the pair think they can lay claim to being the only Christian comedy sketch group in the UK.

Yazz said: “So, our material is edgy without being really blue or rude. We make a point of telling audiences we’re Christians, a tactic that tends to silence even the noisiest, most inebriated comedy audience anywhere!” The Monks, who have opened for Shazia Mirza, Rudi Lockwood and Tom Houghton, not only do shows in clubs, pubs and small sweaty comedy rooms but also chapels, churches and small sweaty vestries. For their Buxton Fringe appearances at The Old Clubhouse on July 8 and 12, The Monks will be airing their latest sketch show called The All New Ten Commandments. The full version of this show is 60 minutes but The Monks often perform sections of the show for sets at clubs. These sets vary in length from five minutes to 30 minutes.

Each of the commandments gets the comedy sketch treatment; some get more than one, making this perhaps one of the best value sketch comedy shows ever! Even penny pinching, backstabbing disciple Judas Iscariot would approve!

