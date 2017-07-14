Search

Check out our round-up of upcoming live music, theatre and comedy for Derbyshire

Sixties legends The Dreamers are live at Chesterfield's Winding Wheel this weekend

Boyzone, Sarah Millican and The Dreamers are just three big names to have announced they’ll be playing dates in Derbyshire soon.

Here is our guide to what’s happening now and what’s coming soon