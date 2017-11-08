Chapel Players stage Talking Heads monologues

A theatre company is celebrating the renovations of Chapel en le Frith Playhouse.

Chapel Players will stage two of Alan Bennett’s Talking Head monologues on November 17 and 18.

In A Lady of Letters, lonely spinster Irene Ruddock (Helen Bates) fills her days writing letters to all and sundry in the mistaken belief she is doing good. Yet her attempts to help are often unwelcome and misjudged. Ultimately Irene will find her happy ending, but in a place and manner you would least expect.

In Bed Among the Lentils, Susan (Becky Simpson) is a vicar’s wife who has failed to become the upstanding Anglican lady she once aspired to be. Losing faith in her marriage and her religion, she turns to a different source of comfort to fill the void in her life. Although a saviour comes to her rescue, Susan finds redemption can come at a price.

Filled with dark humour, pathos and at times tragedy, these well-crafted monologues will lead you deep into the private life of each character, seeing the world through their eyes and sharing their joy and their pain.

Director Stephen Kettle said “My road to Talking Heads began a long time ago. Having studied Bennett’s monologues at GCSE I also wrote my own piece that my teacher entered into a competition. Fast forward 25 years and I find myself directing two of his classic pieces.

“Originally portrayed on TV by Maggie Smith and Patricia Routledge, we have worked hard to create our own interpretation of each character.

“The timing was perfect. Building on the success of the thriller Blood Money in May, I wanted to challenge our audiences and actors with a new genre.”

Chapel Playhouse has undergone major renovations over the summer: with new toilet facilities by the entrance; a new heating system; and a revamped bar. This work prevented the staging of a large-scale October production, making Talking Heads the ideal vehicle. With one actor for each story and minimal staging, rehearsals could take place elsewhere until the Playhouse was available once more.

Director Stephen Kettle added: “Don’t be mistaken, this isn’t a budget production; the staging may be be minimal but instead we have gone for maximum dramatic impact.”

Talking Heads is being performed at the Playhouse, Eccles Road, Chapel en le Frith on November 17 and 18 at 7.45pm. Tickets are available from Halls Mica Hardware or on the door.