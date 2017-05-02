Chapel Players’ show is full of thrills

Chapel Players launch a production of intense thriller Blood Money this week.

Penned by the Heather Brothers, the drama focuses on TV game show host Mike Mason and his wife Liz who have a secret that they have hidden for seven years and that has nearly destroyed their marriage. A secret that someone seems to know about and is threatening to reveal. But who? And why now? Has it anything to do with Sue Thompson, the bored housewife next door? Or what about Julie Campbell, Liz’s doctor from her rehabilitation clinic?

This corkscrew thriller will have audiences on their edge of their seats before the shocking truth is finally revealed.

The production runs on May 5, 6, 12 and 13 at 7.45pm at the Playhouse on Eccles Road, Chapel-en-le-Frith

Tickets available from Halls Mica Hardware or on the door.

For further information, visit www,chapelplayers.weebly.com