Challenge your dad to Footgolf

It’s Father’s Day on Sunday, June 18, so why not challenge your dad to a game of Footgolf at Derby’s Markeaton Park?

Footgolf is a relatively young sport, but is quickly gaining popularity. The game involves a combination of football and golf – the aim of the game being to get the football into the hole by kicking it in the fewest number of shots.

Suitable for all ages and abilities, Footgolf is available to play at Markeaton Park until October 29, 2017, from 10.30am every weekend during the summer and daily during school holidays, weather permitting. To book, call 01332 640789 or visit: www. ukfootgolf.com