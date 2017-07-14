Buxton International Festival: Revolutionary treatment for poet of the revolution

Revolution is in the air at Buxton International Festival which will present an electrifying tribute to Nobel Prize winner Pablo Neruda.

The work of the Chilean poet and revolutionary will be brought to life through flamenco dance and song at the Pavilion Arts Centre on Saturday July 15 and Saturday July 22, at 7.30pm.

Award-winning soprano Gillian Keith.

Los Nacimientos (The Births) takes its name from a poem by Neruda, whom it is thought was murdered on the orders of dictator General Pinochet in 1973 for his support of the ousted socialist President Allende.

Neruda had become politicised during the Spanish Civil War by the murder of another famous poet, Garcia Lorca.

Los Nacimientos is an exciting new collaboration between composer Tom Randle and the dotdotdot dance company which sets to music some of Neruda's most sensual and evocative poetry, featuring the award-winning soprano Gillian Keith, pianist John Reid, and the spectacular flamenco-infused choreography of dotdotdot dance.

And the show owes its birth to Buxton, as Tom explained: “Although the song cycle in its original form had been received very successfully, it was after seeing a performance by dotdotdot dance in the Buxton Fringe Festival that the idea was hatched to work with them and put these two elements – 21st century Art Song and flamenco infused choreography – together. The title is taken from another of Neruda’s poems.”

Interspersed with solo piano movements, spoken texts and stunning visual imagery, this ground-breaking concept will allow audiences to experience Neruda's work as never before.

“The goal of Los Nacimientos is to a forge a new type of theatre combining music, dance, sound and vision into a cohesive whole and bring to life the incredible verses of Pablo Neruda in a way never before seen," he added.

"We hope that those already familiar with Neruda will welcome the chance to revisit his work in a brand new way, and for those encountering his poems for the first time, I can promise an extraordinary and unforgettable evening.”

To book tickets, visit www.buxtonfestival.co.uk or call the Box Office on 01298 72190.