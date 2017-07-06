Buxton Fringe: Audio visual feast of memories from Buxton's past

Events from Buxton’s past will be celebrated in a Buxton Festival Fringe show at the Palace Hotel.

The show - ‘All Our Yesterdays: Buxton Says Let Us Entertain You!’ - consists of interviews with local residents, videos, photos and live entertainment.

The timescale ranges from World War Two - the Glen Miller era - to the present day. As well as evoking memories of familiar events, there will also be some real surprises, as Buxton has a fascinating history.

The show features interviews conducted by a Buxton oral history group and Discover Buxton, as part of the Present from the Past project, which includes the museum and Buxton Crescent and Thermal Spa.

The shows take place on Friday July 7 and Friday July 14, from 7pm, in the Chatsworth and Cavendish Rooms at the Palace Hotel.

Tickets, £5, are available from Buxton Opera House, Poole’s Cavern and Discover Buxton.